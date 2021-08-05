Apply For The HOPE Program To Help Pay Rent

The NC Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is managed by the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the state Department of Public Safety. HOPE provides rent and utility bill assistance to low-income renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is committed to helping North Carolina renters stay safe in their homes by preventing evictions and loss of utility services.
HOPE Program funding is provided to the state through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant−Coronavirus Relief and U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021.
In addition to the HOPE Program, 12 North Carolina counties received direct federal funding for rent and utility assistance programs, including Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Johnston, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Union and Wake. Renters who live in these 12 counties should apply to their local government emergency rent and utility assistance program instead of the HOPE Program.
Five Native American tribes also received direct federal funding for rent and utility assistance programs, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Coharie Tribe, Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Waccamaw-Siouan Tribe. Recognized members of these tribes should apply to their emergency tribal rent and utility assistance program instead of the HOPE Program.
Contact information for the local government and tribal programs is available on the HOPE Program Map. MORE DETAILS HERE
