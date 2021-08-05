K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Morning Hustle is teaming up with H.E.R. and RCA Records to send you on another getaway! It’s the H.E.R. “Come Through” Flyaway where one lucky winner and their guest will win airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the 2-day LIGHTS ON FESTIVAL in Concord, Calif (September 18-19).

We spoke to the R&B crooner about new music, her possible collaboration with Drake, and even behind the scenes moments she shared with fellow artist Chris Brown on the set of her latest video, “Come Through. “I was on set like ‘oh my gosh I’m teaching Chris Brown how to dance,’” recalls the star. Watch the full interview below.

H.E.R. Proclaims “Lights On Festival” Will Be The New R&B Coachella was originally published on themorninghustle.com

