Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Now Do Trump: Hypocritical Republicans Call For Cuomo’s Criminal Prosecution

People who supported a man with 26 sexual misconduct allegations against him had a lot to say about the sexual assault allegations against Andrew Cuomo and his resignation.

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-politics-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Republican leaders wasted no time letting their hypocrisy show. After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo put in his two weeks’ notice, Republican elected officials gleefully posted about how great it was that Cuomo was held accountable.  

But the former president and the unofficial party ruler had more than twice as many allegations against him, ranging from sexual harassment to rape. Members of the Grand Old Party overlooked Donald Trump’s lewd comments and countless examples of abuse of power.  

Raw Story reported freshman Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert got a major clap back on Twitter after she tried to talk trash about Cuomo. Boebert quipped about one less pervert around, which is a wild flex when her husband was accused of exposing himself to teenage girls in public. 

The irony of cheering for accountability after aiding and abetting the subversion of Democracy. The House GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, tweeted Cuomo needed to be prosecuted. Stefanik saw the pro-Trump express as her ticket to the top and remains an obtuse acolyte in each move she makes.  

By Stefanik’s logic, Trump should have never become the nominee, let alone run again. Gaetz and Jordan both should resign and be fully prosecuted by the law.  

Both have widely reported allegations that have been brushed aside.

Some Republicans like Sen. Marsha Blackburn feigned concern for Cuomo ‘doing the right thing’ but lacked the same courage and conviction during not one but two impeachment trials.  

When the Cuomo news first broke last week, Sen. Rick Perry,

Republicans live to troll the public. Where was this energy during either of Trump’s impeachment processes? 

With empty rhetoric and disinformation, they deflect and spin even when the country is in danger.  Republicans have had ample opportunity to take a real stand, whether it’s on the numerous allegations of rape, sexual assault, inappropriate behavior, and comments by the former president.

The right-wing National Review had the audacity to call out Cuomo’s arrogance as his downfall yet mums the word on the Donald.

It’s not a race to the bottom. But when it comes to extreme abuses of power, misuse of political office, and creating a culture of retaliation and fear, Trump has Cuomo beat by a longshot.  

Do folks not have an internal gut check? 

It’s also quite rich that some of the same people who spread election disinformation and inflammatory rhetoric encouraging the Capitol attack are running their mouths. Would you talk about what leadership needs to happen in any scenario? 

If ever there were a moment for Republicans to listen and learn, that moment is now. Save some of that energy for folks like Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening people who dare to take action to protect the public health and well-being of public school students, teachers, and other staff.  

See Also:

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Republicans’ New ‘America First Caucus’ Carries On Trump’s White Supremacist Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses ‘Apologies’ To Escape Accountability For Her Actions

Jeffrey Toobin on CNN

White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin's CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal

12 photos Launch gallery

White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin's CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal

Continue reading White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal

White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin's CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was known for many things prior to being caught masturbating on zoom during a work call with his former colleagues at The New Yorker. The analyst was once an assistant attorney for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn and rose to fame for his legal coverage at The New Yorker and a subsequent book detailing the O.J. Simpson trial. The book was later turned into the award-winning FX series, "The People vs. O.J. Simpson." He joined CNN in the early 2000s where he later became the network's chief legal analyst. https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1403061093824708611?s=20 But in an awkward and embarrassing turn of events, his respect and notoriety were overshadowed last October after news broke of the exposed zoom call. The events that followed included his termination from The New Yorker, a publication he worked at for 27 years, and an eight-month leave from CNN. "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said last year. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video." Then, on Thursday, Toobin was welcomed back to CNN with open arms. appearring alongside anchor Alisyn Camerota on "CNN Newsroom." “I have spent the seven subsequent months — miserable months — in my life . . . trying to be a better person," Toobin told viewers on Thursday. "I’m in therapy, trying to do some public service, working in a food bank . . . working on a new book. . . . But I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again.” While there aren't any applicable examples in this situation to compare how white privilege has afforded Toobin a second shot at his career, Toobin's reemergence didn't go unnoticed. "Cancel culture doesn't exist for white men no matter how much they try to convince you otherwise," Jemele Hill tweeted, resharing The Hill's reporting on Toobin's CNN return. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1403088971106635776?s=20 CNN remained largely silent on Toobin's controversy and obviously did not resort to terminating him like his former employer. That in itself speaks volumes. And like some viewers pointed out, were there no other candidates from minority communities who could easily fill Toobin's shoes? https://twitter.com/jkfecke/status/1403097303536201733?s=20 According to The Washington Post, who spoke to a CNN executive under anonymity the network believed Toobin suffered enough. https://twitter.com/jeremymbarr/status/1403070999235530755?s=20 “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life,” the executive said,  adding that the analyst faced humiliation for a “wildly embarrassing” but “unintentional” mistake. "I live in the world. I know social media, what the reactions are likely to be," he told Camerota on Thursday. "I hope they will at least be mixed." And like Toobin suggested during his interview, social media had a lot to say.

 

Now Do Trump: Hypocritical Republicans Call For Cuomo’s Criminal Prosecution  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Close