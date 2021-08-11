The Weeknd “Take My Breath,” Troy Ave “Love With The Paper” & More

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd was on a real weird trip his last go round what with the bruised and bloody face look being his new thing, but the Canadian crooner has since ditched the gimmick and returned to a clean cut look for his recent return.

In his latest visuals to “Take My Breath” the Grammy winning artist hits a night club to get turnt up before ultimately falling prey to a pretty young lady who’s apparently into S&M or something. Good luck with allll that, b.

Back in Brooklyn Troy Ave picks up a guitar to sing his blues and for his clip to “Love With The Paper” counts stacks of cash and hits up the club with his peoples to take in the love and affection of his female fans.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Slim Thug, Yungeen Ace, and more.

THE WEEKND – “TAKE MY BREATH”

TROY AVE – “LOVE WITH THE PAPER”

SLIM THUG – “WITH ME TONIGHT”

YUNGEEN ACE – “WISHING DEATH ON ME”

EARTHGANG – “ERYKAH”

LIL TECCA FT. GUNNA – “REPEAT IT”

REGGIE BECTON – “ISSUES”

SAUCE WALKA – “GOLD SWITCHES”

