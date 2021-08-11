Wake County to Open Cooling Stations This Week

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With heat index values expected to reach triple digits this week, Wake County will open temporary cooling stations for those who don’t have a place to seek relief from the high temperatures.

“The potential for heat-related deaths and illnesses is a real concern when we see temperatures rise like they are expected to this week,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “We encourage anyone who needs assistance to stay safe by taking advantage of these opportunities throughout the county.”

Residents can cool off at the following Wake County locations starting at 11 a.m. each day:

These facilities close at 5:15 p.m.

Residents may also stop by one of our Wake County Public Libraries locations for relief. Closing times for libraries vary, so people are asked to check online or call their local library for more information.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;

Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County to Open Cooling Stations This Week was originally published on foxync.com