Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Biden Administration Prioritizing Black Outreach In Push for Build Back Better Agenda

White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Trey Baker highlighted several areas of the president's agenda directly impacting Black communities, as the president makes a big push for his expansive infrastructure plan.

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering Prescription Drug Prices

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

In his latest push, President Joe Biden wants people to believe in the promise of his Build Back Better Agenda. On Wednesday, the president promoted the plan highlighting benefits like free community college, reduced prescription costs, and the child tax credit.  

A mix of programs, Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda covers a wide range of investments thought to uplift everyone across the board. According to the president, his plan is more expansive than the bipartisan infrastructure agreement making its way through Congress, with something for everyone. 

The administration released a new explainer Friday, breaking down the direct benefit for Black communities. White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Trey Baker says his job is making sure Black people understand how the proposal could improve their lives.  

The basic premise seems to be that if the current system negatively impacts many Black people, the investments will directly impact and hopefully change for the better. 

“We’re going to have to make sure that whether it’s housing or health care, that we put a focus on our outreach on this and make sure that our community understands what’s in it for them,” Baker told NewsOne. 

While few provisions are specifically targeted to support Black communities, Baker says the benefit is undeniable. Baker pointed to the Child Tax Credit as an example of a provision that proves a game-changer for Black families.  

The second month of payments began hitting people’s accounts on Friday just in time for back to school in many places. The Biden administration estimates the monthly payments would cut the Black poverty rate by at least 34 percent.  

Workers without children who are otherwise eligible for the earned income tax credit are expected to see an increase in the benefit. Other benefits include making way for an estimated 360,000 Black people to save on health insurance premiums. A new provision that would expand Medicaid could allow 328,000 uninsured Black people to get insurance.  

But systems riddled with racial inequities will inevitably reproduce those issues without direct intervention. Baker said an important part of his work is ensuring Black communities reap the benefits of the proposals and connecting people with the resources.  

“Many times, we don’t get the benefit because we don’t have the information,” said Baker. “And so that’s part of my job, making sure that people have the information.” 

Baker explained that getting out the information of new programs and funding opportunities is building relationships with service providers, community organizations, and local governments. This becomes particularly important in new funds aimed at creating more affordable housing and expanding employment opportunities.  

“Whether it’s partnerships with the National Urban League, NAACP, or others, we try to make sure that the widest swath of our folks knows about it,” shared Baker. 

He estimated up to 300 people join his weekly stakeholder calls. 

Baker also highlighted the historic investments made in HBCUs. But noted the potential impact for Black students at predominantly white institutions through investments in STEM programs and other initiatives along with increases in Pell grant awards.  

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Black graduates struggle with a larger student loan debt burden than their white counterparts. Instead of closing the wealth gap through higher education, the burden of student loan debt has widened the rift.  

Some proponents of student debt forgiveness argue that such an approach would reduce the racial wealth gap. Baker said the issue is still under review, and nothing has been ruled out yet.  

Overall, Baker stressed that the administration’s focus on threading equity throughout all of its plans creates a built-in benefit for Black communities with each proposal.  

“I think what our community needs to know is that just cause it says infrastructure on one piece — just because it says American families plan — doesn’t mean it’s not specific to them,” Baker concluded. “When you talk about creating jobs for people, cutting folks’ taxes, lowering the cost of healthcare and housing for working families, it’s phenomenal.”  

See Also: 

Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause But Advocates Want It Gone 

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Urges President To Act On Student Loan Debt As Biden Considers Executive Action 

 

James Baldwin Sitting Smoking A Cigarette

10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

Continue reading 10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

[caption id="attachment_3987932" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty[/caption] UPDATED 6:40 a.m. ET, Aug. 2, 2020 -- The greatness of James Baldwin could never be understated and his relevance is arguably greater in 2021 than it ever has been as the country confronts issues he drew attention to decades ago. It was through that documentation in the form of his literary gifts to the world along with speeches and interviews that Baldwin's brilliance was immortalized with the sage wisdom that gave way to a number of quotes attributed to him that have withstood the test of time. This year the the late novelist, essayist and playwright, who stands out as one of America’s most-treasured wordsmiths would have turned 97-years-old. Baldwin's notable bold ruminations on race, sexuality and other subjects were once considered too controversial for the time of his creative peak. As a homosexual man, some of Baldwin’s work focused on not only the complexities of the role of Blacks in America but also that of gay men who faced atrocious criticism and prejudice during his climb into the literary ranks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xJ_r5Jtwxw Baldwin and his mother, Emma, moved to Harlem, leaving behind his father who struggled with drug abuse. She would marry preacher David Baldwin and the family lived under harsh conditions. Baldwin’s stepfather was said to be abusive to both him and his siblings, and when he died in 1943 while James was a teen, Harlem rioted on the day of his funeral – an event that shaped much of Baldwin’s writing style. An avid reader, Baldwin worked as an editor for his high school’s magazine, continuing his studies at the New School University. Forever intellectually curious, Baldwin would challenge societal norms and even his own involvement in the Christian church. Baldwin would denounce much of what he learned during his time viewing his stepfather in the pulpit, although he never declared himself an atheist. Much of Baldwin’s criticism of the church stemmed from its use by slave owners to oppress Blacks. He would, however, say that religion also had the power to liberate the oppressed as well. Baldwin left New York in 1948, becoming an expatriate and finding his voice in Paris. Baldwin found acceptance overseas as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality. In Paris, he thrived and was published in several literary anthologies, joining fellow writer Richard Wright as an essayist during his earlier stays in Europe. [caption id="attachment_3987929" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty[/caption] Baldwin’s most celebrated novel was his 1953 debut, “Go Tell It On the Mountain," a semi-autobiographical novel set in 1930s Harlem. The book takes a close look at the role of the church in the lives of Black Americans, once again examining the duality of the lens that Baldwin viewed Christianity. The novel has remained a favorite among readers and has achieved iconic status. Baldwin’s second novel, “Giovanni’s Room,” sparked controversy and criticism for its homoerotic themes and the fact that Baldwin made White characters the centerpiece of the book. His 1955 collection of essays “Notes Of A Native Son” still resonate strongly to this day. The Civil Rights Movement was another passion of Baldwin’s during the turbulent 1960s. Baldwin would align himself with the movement via lengthy essays done in his usual forward style. His essay “Down At The Cross” would be published in The New Yorker in two large issues in 1963, which eventually led to Baldwin gracing the cover of TIME magazine that same year while he toured the South, speaking on Civil Rights issues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFeoS41xe7w&feature=emb_title Baldwin’s long essay “No Name In The Street” touched on the killings of his friends Malcolm XMegdar Evers, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Baldwin is also credited for bringing Nina Simone into the movement along with poet Langston Hughes and “Raisin In The Sun” author Lorraine Hansberry. Baldwin died at the age of 63 from stomach cancer in France on Dec. 1, 1987. He is buried at the Ferncliff Cemetery in Westchester County, New York. Baldwin’s legacy continues to live in a variety of ways: Author Toni Morrison edited and curated a collection of Baldwin’s writings. Additionally, Baldwin’s work is a staple in many American Literature classes in high schools and colleges. The United States Postal Service honored Baldwin in 2005 with a first-class postage stamp, which also featured a short biography revealed after the peeling of the stamp. [caption id="attachment_3987930" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty[/caption] A documentary, "I Am Not Your Negro," hit theaters in 2017, and attempts to complete the manuscript for “Remember This House,” an unfinished story about American race relations told through the lives and murders of civil rights leaders that Baldwin was working on at the time of his death. Considering all of the above, it was obvious Baldwin had no shortage of commentary. Scroll down to find 10 of Baldwin's most important quotes that will change your life.

Biden Administration Prioritizing Black Outreach In Push for Build Back Better Agenda  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Close