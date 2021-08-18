Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 MET Gala

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After more than a year of adjusting to COVID-19, we’re finally entering our new normal. Last year’s Met Gala was canceled due to the wide spread of the virus, but now that vaccinations are underway, it seems events like NYFW and the Met Gala will presume with precautions.

Earlier this month, the CFDA announced their NYFW shows will be in alignment with New York City’s vaccination mandate for all indoor events. As of August 16th, all staff and attendees are required to show proof of vaccinations. The Met Gala will follow suit with the mandate, requiring everyone from support staff to celebrities to be fully vaccinated. Once indoors, everyone will is required to wear masks.

This year’s gala will take place on September 12th, in a 2-part event that will conclude the following year. The theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will celebrate American designers.

In an interesting plot twist, the Met Gala will feature 10 up-and-coming NYC chefs that will feature an all-vegan menu. The event will have food catered by catered by Olivier Cheng. Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske.

This year, the gala will feature prominent co-chairs to help represent the monumental night in fashion. Among them are famed poet Amanda Gorman and Tennis pro Naomi Osaka. The two women, both 23, are part of the youngest co-chairs ever selected for the Met Gala.

Gorman’s inspirational poem read at the President Joe Biden’s inauguration put her on the road to world-wide notoriety. Shortly following the historical event, she landed a contract with IMG models and graced the cover of Vogue magazine’s May issue. Osaka, the number 1 female Tennis player according to the Women’s Tennis Association, is no stranger to flexing behind the camera. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Vogue Japan, Vogue Hong Kong, and Sports Illustrated. She’s also become the face of luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Judging by these 2 stars, it is clear that the Met Gala wants to bring a fresh, youthful, impactful voice to their annual event.

Prepare yourselves for a night of extravagant gowns from our favorite celebrities. American designers are crafting the perfect ensembles that embody American fashion. After 4 years of Trump and somewhat overcoming a global pandemic, this is a great way to celebrate our gradual climb from the valley to the mountain top.

