Do You Have A Minority Or Women-Owned Business?

Are you a minority business owner? Are you looking to expand your opportunities for exposure? Do you want more opportunities to increase your cash flow? If you answered “YES” to these questions, this information session is for you!
If your business is not certified, please join the City of Raleigh’s MWBE Program, NC DOA/HUB Office, and the NC DOT/DBE Office to learn the requirements and process to apply for certification.
Registration is free and open to the public. This is a recurring monthly event with multiple dates to select from. You may attend the event as many times as you would like.
Additional dates:
- September 23, 2:30 PM
- October 28, 2:30 PM
10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game
1. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
