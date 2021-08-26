Sidney Powell, Other Trump Attorneys Could Lose Law Licenses For ‘Big Lie’ After Judge Sanctions Them

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Do y’all remember Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump attorney who joined fellow Donald Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani in spreading “stop the steal” propaganda involving sentient voting machines going full Skynet and changing Trump votes to Biden votes costing the commander-in-Goya-beans to lose his bid for re-election?

Well, on Wednesday, a federal judge ordered sanctions on Powell and several other lawyers of the Trump cult over their support of the “big lie” that eventually led to the Caucasian Can’t-Coup-Right rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to CNN, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, of the Eastern District of Michigan, said the team of attorneys “engaged in litigation practices” that were “abusive and, in turn, sanctionable,” so now Powell and the rest of the voter suppression brigade are required to reimburse the lawyer fees Detroit and Michigan officials paid in seeking the sanctions. They’re also required to take legal education classes, which one can only assume is the ultimate insult for people who have supposedly already been through law school.

“Sanctions are required to deter the filing of future frivolous lawsuits designed primarily to spread the narrative that our election processes are rigged and our democratic institutions cannot be trusted,” Parker wrote in a 110-page opinion.

The sanctions could lead to one or all of the attorneys losing their law licenses, similar to when Giuliani’s law licenses were suspended first in New York and then in Washington, D.C., for “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

CNN reported that last month, parker spent some six hours grilling Powell and other Trump attorneys over election fraud claims—claims that dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and supreme courts, the former head of election cybersecurity, the former attorney general and the DOJ have all said there is no real evidence of.

Basically, all that came out of Parker’s interrogation of team “I heart voter suppression” was the already-obvious fact that Republican claims of widespread voter fraud are as thin as the ex-president’s hairpiece, which may actually be sentient and constantly attempting to run away from his is Tang-flavored face. (We don’t have any evidence of that, but clearly making wild claims without evidence is the name of the game these days, so let’s just have at it.)

Seriously though, we really don’t make enough noise over the fact that a sitting president who lost out on his second term couldn’t just take his L and go back to the golf course, and instead embarked on a campaign of blatant lies regarding his loss in a fair election. We don’t talk enough about how Trump and other Republicans, who swear to Orangey-White Jesus they aren’t racist, targetted voting precincts in largely Black areas in the aforementioned propaganda campaign.

Fortunately, judges weren’t buying it and their numerous attempts at stealing an election they falsely claimed was already stolen didn’t work. Now, Trump has been impeached over the effort (he wasn’t convicted, but still), Giuliani has had his law license suspended in D.C., Washington and New York, and both he and Powell are being sued by the voting machine companies they’re accused of spreading lies about.

And now Trump lawyers are being sanctioned.

Imagine stretching an L this far all because your ego won’t let you admit you simply lost.

You hate to see it. I mean, I love it, but I’m sure someone hates it.

SEE ALSO:

‘Dismantling Democracy’: Republicans’ Latest Filibuster Is Another Attempt To ‘Kill Black Voting Power’

Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage ‘Full-Court Press’ On Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights

A Journey Of L's: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump's 'Big Lie' 8 photos Launch gallery A Journey Of L's: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump's 'Big Lie' 1. The D.C. Court of Appeals suspends Giuliani's law license in Washington Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. June 2021 - New York State Suspends Giuliani's Law License Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. April 2021 - Feds Execute Search Warrant Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Jan. 2021 - Inciting The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Jan. 2021- Sued By Dominion Voting Systems Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Dec. 2020 - Erratic Michigan House Oversight Committee Meeting Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Nov. 2020 - RNC Presser With Hair Dye Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Oct. 2020 - Appearance in Borat Film Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading A Journey Of L’s: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ A Journey Of L's: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump's 'Big Lie' UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published April 28 The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani. The latest indication that the proverbial chickens have come home to roost for the former New York City mayor-turned Trump lawyer defending "the big lie" is the suspension of his law license in Washington, D.C. The ruling by the D.C. Court of Appeals came one day shy of two weeks since the New York State Supreme Court announced its decision to "immediately" suspend Giuliani's law license in New York. https://twitter.com/ZoeTillman/status/1412868059698696195?s=20 In a 33-page ruling, the New York State Supreme Court last month said Giuliani -- a former Associate Attorney General in the Reagan administration and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York -- made "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020." They were Giuliani's latest Ls in a journey of losses he embarked upon since well before he attached himself to Trump's sinking ship of a campaign. Previously, in April, federal investigators executed search warrants at the New York City home and office of Trump's personal lawyer in connection to an ongoing probe into Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine. The search reportedly took place around 6 a.m. where federal agents seized his electronic devices. While Giuliani, 77, has not released a statement (history tells us he will do so) his lawyer Robert J. Costello told The New York Times he felt the search went far beyond because his client had agreed to speak with prosecutors regarding the probe. His only restrictions were questions regarding his client privileged conversations with Trump. “What they did today was legal thuggery,” Mr. Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.” [caption id="attachment_4167315" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes an appearance in support of fellow Republican Curtis Sliwa who is running for NYC mayor on June 21, 2021, in New York City. | Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump's adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch. Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October. With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceased to exist. Yet and still Wednesday's search adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani's public fall from grace, much of which was apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City's mafia bosses in the 80's and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990's. After the September 11 attacks Giuliani was considered "America's Mayor," only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie spreaders around Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of history unless revisionist histories save him from his imminent downfall.

Sidney Powell, Other Trump Attorneys Could Lose Law Licenses For ‘Big Lie’ After Judge Sanctions Them was originally published on newsone.com