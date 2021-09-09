Local
Duke Vaccination Clinic This Saturday At Wheels

Duke Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment. We accept walk-ins for people age 12 and older who want the COVID vaccine.

If you are between the ages of 12 and 17, you must go to a clinic that is offering Pfizer. This is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for this age group. If you are between the ages of 12-15, a parent or guardian must accompany you to your appointment.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost. You do not need health insurance.

Upcoming Walk-In Clinics

Wheels Fun Park

715 N. Hoover Rd, Durham, NC 27703

  • Saturday, September 11: 10:00am – 4:00pm (Pfizer)

Duke Clinic – Clinic 1J

40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710

  • Ongoing Clinics: We are open for walk-ins every Monday through Friday at the following time:
    • 9:00 am – 4:15 pm (Moderna and Pfizer)

 

Duke Raleigh Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic

Medical Office Building 9

3300 Executive Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609

  • Ongoing Clinics: We are open for walk-ins every Monday and Wednesday at the following time:
    • 8:00 am – 12:45pm (Pfizer)

If you would like to make an appointment, you can still do so by visiting our vaccine scheduling page.

 

