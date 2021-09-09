Duke Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment. We accept walk-ins for people age 12 and older who want the COVID vaccine.
If you are between the ages of 12 and 17, you must go to a clinic that is offering Pfizer. This is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for this age group. If you are between the ages of 12-15, a parent or guardian must accompany you to your appointment.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost. You do not need health insurance.
Upcoming Walk-In Clinics
Wheels Fun Park
715 N. Hoover Rd, Durham, NC 27703
- Saturday, September 11: 10:00am – 4:00pm (Pfizer)
Duke Clinic – Clinic 1J
40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710
- Ongoing Clinics: We are open for walk-ins every Monday through Friday at the following time:
- 9:00 am – 4:15 pm (Moderna and Pfizer)
Duke Raleigh Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic
Medical Office Building 9
3300 Executive Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Ongoing Clinics: We are open for walk-ins every Monday and Wednesday at the following time:
- 8:00 am – 12:45pm (Pfizer)
If you would like to make an appointment, you can still do so by visiting our vaccine scheduling page.
Duke Vaccination Clinic This Saturday At Wheels was originally published on foxync.com