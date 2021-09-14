Local
Wake County Public Libraries Annual Book Drive

Books

Source: @WOCInTech / Radio One Digital

Kids’ bookshelves bursting at the seams? You’re in luck. Wake County Public Libraries is holding its inaugural book drive, and those books that still look like new could go a long way toward helping another child succeed.

“We want to make sure that all Wake County children have the tools they need for a bright future,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Vickie Adamson. “This is a great way for families to pay it forward and help other kids gain literacy skills that will help them in school and beyond.”

The book drive will benefit WCPL’s partner, WAKE Up and Read. WAKE Up and Read is a community coalition made up of more than 30 committed organizations working together toward one common goal – improving childhood literacy.

From Monday, Sept. 13, to Friday, Oct. 22, bring new or gently used children’s books to any Wake County Public Libraries location during regular business hours. Librarians will sort and attractively bundle your donations for easy distribution through WAKE Up and Read.

This partnership is part of WCPL’s Every Family Ready to Achieve initiative, which helps Wake County families achieve personal success through library programs and services. Learn more about this core principle here.

 

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2021

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

[caption id="attachment_3452864" align="alignnone" width="691"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] A little rain was not going to stop Jeremy Scott's Moschino runway show. The designer, who is known for his elaborate over-the-top designs, had the who's who of the entertainment world sitting front row of his theatrical show. Among the attendees were Yung Miami and Taraji P Henson, who were spied in the same PF 21 ensemble. https://www.instagram.com/p/CTnZP44LBuX/ The black leather dress features a yellow satin long sleeve portion that covers one half of the body. The complexly constructed dress was accessorized with a black clutch and black shoes. [caption id="attachment_3452864" align="alignnone" width="691"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Taraji P. Henson was seen en route to the show wearing the same dress. Instead of regular pumps, the award-winning actress opted for a pair of thigh high boots. For me, it's not worth exploring which lady wore it best because they both looked flawless. Each added their individual spin on the ensemble that made it different. As if the fashion of the attendees wasn't enough, the Moschino show was full of amazing highlights.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Wake County Public Libraries Annual Book Drive  was originally published on foxync.com

