The trending way to shop these days is online and the pandemic made online shopping almost the go-to first way to pick up an item you have been looking for, everything from nail polish to House. Also with the pandemic came the alternative to going to a yard sale, Facebook Market, where once again on this shopping platform you can seek out one man’s trash to be your treasure, or instead of looking in someone’s front yard for a car you can find one on Facebook Market place. Once people make a purchase you would think that you find a safe mutual place to make a transaction and have someone with you in case something goes wrong? But everything isn’t foolproof and for a woman from new Columbus making purchase almost cost her and her back up their life.

Akron police said two Coshocton, Ohio women drove up Wednesday to buy a Dodge Charger from a person they met on Facebook, but what happened instead was one woman was robbed of her wallet while her friend came with her for the ride ended up being shot. Read More

Woman Robbed And Another Shot While Buying A Car Off Facebook was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

