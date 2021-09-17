CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to Documentary Following Backlash

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A planned reality competition show on network television is now changing its format and approach after intense social media backlash.

CBS has announced it will not go forward with a program called ‘The Activist’ that was supposed to debut on Oct. 22 for a five-episode run.

It was also supposed to be hosted by Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who were all recently announced to front the show.

Instead, it will become a documentary special with only one airing after the show, original concept and even hosts were criticized leading to some major backlash.

From Complex:

The previous format of the show would have featured six activists competing to see who could get the most attention on social media for their respective causes. Footage that has already been shot of the series is being scrapped and the whole thing will be re-done.

The network, along with Global Citizen and Live Nation, released a statement regarding ‘Activist.’

It is not known if Usher, Hough and/or Chopra-Jonas will still have any involvement with newly-formatted ‘Activist.’

No word on when the new documentary-formatted ‘Activist’ will air.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of AaronP/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images

Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 20 photos Launch gallery Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy 1 of 20 2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood 2 of 20 3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 20 4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles 4 of 20 5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session 5 of 20 6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now" 6 of 20 7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book 7 of 20 8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner 8 of 20 9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight 9 of 20 10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes 10 of 20 11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife 11 of 20 12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family 12 of 20 13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion 13 of 20 14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating 14 of 20 15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant 15 of 20 16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock 16 of 20 17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams 17 of 20 18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore 18 of 20 19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 19 of 20 20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew" 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner [caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to Documentary Following Backlash was originally published on wzakcleveland.com