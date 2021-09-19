Mississippi Governor Deflects From Having 2nd Highest COVID-19 Death Rate In The World

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves couldn’t provide a coherent response when CNN host Jake Tapper asked him how he planned to address the soaring COVID-19 death rate in the Magnolia State. Reeves is a part of a clique of Republican governors who deflect and double down on lousy talking points as people continue to die from the pandemic.
At this point, no one is surprised at the incompetence and lack of empathy. But having the governor of the nation’s Blackest state openly contradicting pubic health data is scary. Instead of responding to Tapper when asked what steps he plans to take as governor, Reeves constantly shifts blame to President Joe Biden and at one point claims the new federal vaccine protocol is a distraction from Afghanistan.
But Tapper continues to hone in on recent news that Mississippi has the second-highest deaths per capita from COVID-19 in the entire world. If Mississippi were a country, it would rank just behind Peru. (Watch the full interview here).
Somewhat indignant, Reeves begins by stating Mississippi has a part-time legislature and suggests that the country would be better off if Congress were only part-time.
“I wonder if in America if our Congress were part-time, we wouldn’t be in a better position,” Reeves said in response to being asked a direct question about what he was going to do to turn around the horrible data point.
Black Mississippians account for an estimated 37-38 percent of the state’s population, but at the end of Aug. 2021 were 55 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Black people also account for 40% of the COVID-19 deaths
But Reeves insists that talking about the death rate is a mistake. “Deaths, unfortunately, are a lagging indicator,” claimed Reeves.
Even if that’s a true statement, it comes across as Reeves being ill-prepared for the challenge of leading over 18 months into a pandemic.
A more extended clip of the interactions has Reeves also claiming Mississippi is no different than countless other states and countries such as the U.K. and Israel. Except those countries have taken the pandemic seriously and work hard to get people vaccinated, unlike Reeves, who pushes the monoclonal antibody treatment used by former President Donald Trump. The quote, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” seems to be lost on Reeves.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously came under fire for pushing the Regeneron therapy instead of going hard on vaccinations and other safety protocols. As much heat as DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp receive for their poor public health leadership, Reeves is definitely in the running for worst public health governor.
Daily totals from the Mississippi Department of Health for Thursday, Sept. 16 show 2,321 new cases, 49 new deaths, and 108 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The Mississippi Hospital Association is among those urging pregnant people to get vaccinated. While there is no associated miscarriage risk with vaccination, data shows an increase in stillbirths in unvaccinated pregnant people. Mississippi claims to care so much about the fate of an unborn fetus it is challenging legal access to abortion. Too bad Reeves’ administration doesn’t care about challenging COVID-19 with the same zeal.
Reeves is correct in saying the delta variant isn’t just impacting Republicans. He’s also right that the delta variant is more transmissible. But the governor fails to engage with the dire situation in his state. At some point, leaders need to take responsibility when things don’t turn out well.
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 68
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 68
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— The Advocates Corner with Host CP (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 68
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 68
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 68
6. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 6 of 68
7. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player
7 of 68
On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021
If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.
My fight is not done…..
Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI
8. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 8 of 68
9. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 9 of 68
10. Jacob Desvarieux, guitaristSource:Getty 10 of 68
11. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 11 of 68
12. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
12 of 68
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
13. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 13 of 68
14. Larry Edgeworth
14 of 68
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
15. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 15 of 68
16. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
16 of 68
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
17. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 17 of 68
18. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 18 of 68
19. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 19 of 68
20. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 20 of 68
21. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 21 of 68
22. Rudy Gobert
22 of 68
23. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 23 of 68
24. Lee Green, former college hoops star
24 of 68
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
25. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
25 of 68
26. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 26 of 68
27. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
27 of 68
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
28. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 28 of 68
29. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 29 of 68
30. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
30 of 68
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
31. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 31 of 68
32. DL Hughley, comedian
32 of 68
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
33. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
33 of 68
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
34. Jesse and Jacqueline JacksonSource:Getty 34 of 68
35. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
35 of 68
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
36. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
36 of 68
37. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 37 of 68
38. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 38 of 68
39. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 39 of 68
40. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 40 of 68
41. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 41 of 68
42. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
42 of 68
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
43. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 43 of 68
44. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 44 of 68
45. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 45 of 68
46. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 46 of 68
47. Donovan Mitchell47 of 68
48. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 48 of 68
49. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
49 of 68
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
50. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 50 of 68
51. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 51 of 68
52. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
52 of 68
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
53. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 53 of 68
54. Marcus Smart54 of 68
55. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 55 of 68
56. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 56 of 68
57. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
57 of 68
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
58. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 58 of 68
59. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 59 of 68
60. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 60 of 68
61. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes61 of 68
62. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 62 of 68
63. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 63 of 68
64. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 64 of 68
65. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
65 of 68
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
66. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 66 of 68
67. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 67 of 68
68. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 68 of 68
