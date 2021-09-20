Millennium Tour 2021 Register To Win

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DISCLAIMER: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Millennium Tour Register to Win Sweepstakes ends on October 4, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

RULES:

Millennium Tour in Greensboro

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The Millennium Tour Contest (“Contest”) will begin on Monday, September 20th, 2021 and end on Friday, September 24th, 2021 (“Contest Period”). This Contest will be conducted exclusively online. Five (5) winners will each be awarded a pair of tickets to the Millennium Tour at Greensboro Coliseum starring Omarion, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky and Ying Yang Twins on October 15, 2021. (ARV $100) (“Prize”). See below for further details.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

1. Listeners of WQOK-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, NC metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older at the time of Contest registration will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest, listeners must do the following:

2. Contest participants must register online through the Station’s website at http://www.hiphopnc.com.

3. Upon entering the Station’s website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win.

4. After completing the registration process, qualified entrants will be eligible for a chance to win.

5. All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on September 24th, 2021 or they will be void.

6. One entry per person per day per email address during the Contest Period.

7. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

8. Winners will be notified by phone and / or email.

9. Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) and a completed W9 form to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

10. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

11. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Contest.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Contest is open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, NC metropolitan area and are 18 years of age and older as of the commencement date of the Contest.

2. Employees of the Station, Radio One Raleigh (“Company”), its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Raleigh, NC metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest. For purposes of this Contest, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

3. Unless otherwise specified, participants may only win one (1) qualifying prize and / or one (1) grand prize during this Contest.

4. Persons who have won a prize in another Contest or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

The following prize elements will be awarded:

A pair of tickets to the Millennium Tour at Greensboro Coliseum starring Omarion, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky and Ying Yang Twins on October 15, 2021.

1. Transportation to and from the event venue, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

2. Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

3. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

4. All cash prizes won will be awarded in the form of a check.

5. All prizes will be mailed / shipped or provided in an electronic format (ex. e-gift card).

6. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

7. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not responsible for replacing tickets in the event of show cancellations as a result of weather, promoter or performer. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

8. The prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner.

9. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or any sponsor in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is unavailable.

10. All Contest winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the prize.

11. The Station, the Company, and its affiliates and promotional partners shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

12. If for any reason a Contest winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be at the discretion of the Contest administrator and / or Contest sponsor if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

13. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Contest Period.

5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of Station management which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Contest.

6. All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

7. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Contest rules are not followed. Contest void if prohibited by law.

8. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Contest rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

9. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Contest. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

10. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

11. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Contest, including; cancellation of the Contest as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act

should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded.

12. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole discretion.

13. Copies of Contest rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 8001-101 Creedmoor Road Raleigh, NC 27613.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant, Station and Company in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of North Carolina, USA

