Co-Founder of Labelle Passes Away

Legendary  singer Sarah Dash who gained fame with Patti Labelle has passed away. The group Labelle, which Sarah was a co-founder, had the chart topping hit ” Lady Marmalade” the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

When members of the group went their separate way in 1977, Dash embarked on a solo career. Dash never stopped singing and performed as a studio session singer with Nile Rodgers, the Marshall Tucker Band, the O’Jays, Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones.

Dash gave her final performance on Saturday night, two days before her death, when she joined Patti LaBelle during a performance in Atlantic City. Dash was 76.

