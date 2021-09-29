Megan Thee Stallion, Her Boyfriend Pardi And Friends Join Her In Her Latest Coach CampaignQ

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially take your boyfriend (and friends) to work day!

In Coach’s latest campaign with Schott NYC, Megan Thee Stallion poses alongside her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, hair stylist Kellon Deryck and besties Q Racks, Jae, and Daren in a shoot that shows off her inner circle.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “When Coach asked me who would I want to do this shoot with I knew I had to put my people onnn ! God really blessed me with some beautiful great friends

Stay toasty for Hot Girl Fall in ALL-PLUSH EVERYTHING! New @coach starring me and my s. #CoachxSchottNYC #CoachNY Photographer: @chriseanrose Stylists: @zerinaakers & @jasonrembert”

The shoot, which features tons of cozy, neutral-toned separates, shows the group posing together against a city skyline.

Via Coach’s Instagram page they captioned their photo, “Statement-makers: #MeganTheeStallion, her inner circle and our new collab with @schottnyc. (This post really brings the .) See Meg, rapper #PardisonFontaine, hair stylist #KellonDeryck and besties @hotmessqueenie, @jaeliey and @hotmessdaren introduce our coziest collection yet. #CoachxSchottNYC”

Megan is securing the bag by any means necessary and she’s going the extra mile by putting her friends onto opportunities. That’s such a boss move. Not to mention the Coach campaign looks kind of hot. I may need to add a couple of pieces from this collaboration to my Fall/Winter wardrobe. What do you think? Are you feeling the latest Coach campaign featuring Megan and friends?

