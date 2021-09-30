Ashanti Reclaims Her Masters And Is Rerecording Her Debut Album ‘Ashanti’ [VIDEO]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

How does that saying go? If it ain’t broke don’t fix it? Well today Ashanti dropped the news that part of not being broke is reclaiming what is rightfully yours in a music industry that is more lucrative to the artists. So with that being said Ashanti is re-recording her BEST CONTEMPORARY R&B ALBUM Grammy winning debut album ‘Ashanti’ in a new day and age that will give her, her coins.

During an interview on The Tamron Hall Show Ashanti spoke about the victory of owning the masters to her 2002 debut album ‘Ashanti’ while spilling the hot tea that she is actually going to re-record the album that was written by The Grammy nominated ‘Best New Artist’ Ashanti herself and releasing it as an independent.

“It’s so surreal…I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.”

‘Ashanti’ gave birth to hits that still receive airtime today “Happy,” “Baby,” and “Foolish.”

Take a look at Ashanti explaining the importance of owning her masters as well as the news of re-recording ‘Ashanti’ below.

