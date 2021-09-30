Bill Cosby Throws Support Behind Boosie Badazz’ ‘My Struggle’ Movie: ‘Make Him A Box Office Success’

Boosie Badazz has one major supporter for his My Struggle biopic, troubled comedian Bill Cosby.
The rapper was overly vocal in his support for Cosby during his time behind bars on sexual misconduct charges, even getting a shoutout from Cosby himself via the comedian’s Instagram page in 2020. Now Cosby is lending more support towards Boosie by giving the Baton Rouge rapper’s My Struggle biopic his seal of approval.
“Lil Boosie, I have always appreciated your truth and support,” Cosby shared on Instagram Wednesday (September 29). “What I’m about to say, is not to compensate you because you supported Bill Cosby. My publicist, Mr. Andrew Wyatt told me about your film, My Struggle” and I am encouraging all of my supporters and fans to make this American Citizen, Lil Boosie’s film, “My Struggle” a box office success.”
It didn’t take long for Boosie to be thankful for Cosby’s words.
“THANKS BILL COSBY,” he wrote. “MEANS ALOT COMING FROM YOU.”
The rapper has been heated about the lack of support for his film and people bootlegging the product on YouTube and other free streaming platforms. He went on a tirade on Twitter Thursday, comparing the lack of proper eyes on My Struggle to the plight of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.
“IF U WATCHING MY MOVIE ON THESE YOUTUBE N FACEBOOK SITES “F*CK YOU,” the rant began. “I PUT MY ALL INTO THIS FILM SO I CAN FEED MY FAMILY N U REFUSE TO RESPECT IT. IF U WATCHING MY MOVIE RIGHT NOW FOR FREE LOOK AT THE FILM N IMAGINE ME LOOKING AT YOU SAYIN “F*CK YOU.
“MARTIN LUTHER KING would be pissed off right now to see y’all mfs not supporting black excellence and buying my movie but going to YouTube and other websites making the WHITE MAN RICH ! #UncleTomAssN*ggas.”
He concluded, “THE ONES WHO SUPPORTED MY FILM I LOVE U WITH ALL MY HEART. U DIDNT HAVE TO DO IT BUT YOU F*CK WITH ME ENOUGH TO WANNA SEE ME WIN. NOW THATS REAL”
In June, Cosby had his sexual assault conviction overturned by a Pennsylvania judge after he served three years in prison. In an opinion issued by the court, the court agreed to review two pieces of the case Cosby’s lawyers challenged last June.
The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers of Cosby’s. The other examined Cosby’s argument he had an agreement with a former prosecutor he’d never be charged for any of his alleged crimes.
1.
1 of 13
Yes, because Bill Cosby is the moral compass we’re in need of at a time like this. https://t.co/OkFD0PVaEW— Phil Spain (@philenespanol) September 28, 2021
2.
2 of 13
Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly pic.twitter.com/CId5CnJSvQ— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 29, 2021
3.
4.
4 of 13
Who had “Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly” on their 2021 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/UKPFfEYumj— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 29, 2021
5.
5 of 13
Bill Cosby defending R Kelly shows— Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) September 29, 2021
that Bill has forgotten how to read the room....
6.
6 of 13
Really?! I know Bill Cosby is not commenting on the outcome of R. Kelly’s court case... Not him of all people! pic.twitter.com/r0yI49OxUg— Raymond (@RonaldWilson249) September 29, 2021
7.
7 of 13
Bill Cosby defending R Kelly, next up Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump defend paying minors for sex, and crossing State lines with teenagers. pic.twitter.com/zYOdOPf7bM— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 29, 2021
8.
8 of 13
R Kelly has Bill Cosby in his corner so he's got that going for him, which is nice— Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) September 29, 2021
9.
9 of 13
Things I don’t care about:— Laurie 🎶💫🌟⚖️ (@shesingsforfree) September 29, 2021
1. What Bill Cosby thinks about anything.
10.
10 of 13
Bill Cosby could've just slithered away from prison.— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 29, 2021
But no. Of course he's out here defending child sex trafficker R. Kelly. pic.twitter.com/xI6GKcN70K
11.
11 of 13
Wouldn’t Bill Cosby have once dragged R Kelly because of his non-family friendly music? Now, he’s a member of the Brotherhood of Rapists.— Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) September 29, 2021
12.
12 of 13
ShutThaFckUp Bill Cosby..... pic.twitter.com/UMgnHccvFg— Coming in HOT!🔥😷...President ByeDon (@JAPITTER) September 29, 2021
13.13 of 13
