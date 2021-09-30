Billy Danze “Light It Up,” Rod Wave ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Already Won” & More

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard new material from Brooklyn’s beloved M.O.P., but Billy Danze is keeping the Mash Out Posse energy alive and well and keeps the hood hype while having heads boppin.’

In his latest visuals to “Light It Up,” Big Bill takes to the nightclub with his people to play the bar before hitting the streets in a gang of expensive automobiles that he and his team may or may not have carjacked at some point during the day. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere Rod Wave relives a piece of his childhood and for his Lil Uzi Vert assisted clip to “Already Won” reminisces on how far he’s come in his life and being grateful for making it out the struggle.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kenny Muney and Young Dolph, Latto, and more.

BILLY DANZE OF M.O.P. – “LIGHT IT UP”

ROD WAVE FT. LIL DURK – “ALREADY WON”

KENNY MUNEY & YOUNG DOLPH – “ASHTRAY”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “KICKSTAND”

LATTO – “BIG ENERGY”

WORDSMITH FT. DJ REMEDY – “FEAR”

DOODIE LO – “NOWHERE”



