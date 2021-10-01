Lizzo Gives a TED Talk on ‘The History of Twerking’ !? [Video]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

TED is a nonprofit that began in 1984 devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less) covering all kinds of topics from technology, entertainment, politics, business to global issues. If you want to give yourself a quick education on something or hear a point of view on a topic Ted Talk is a legitimate way of getting information opposed to TikTok. Interestingly enough Grammy award winning rapper Lizzo found her way to the Ted Talk speaking stage to talk about something that most would think isn’t very educational nor even the proper thing for a young lady to do, Twerking, and it’s history.

Before you say ‘OH LAWD!!’ check this out.

Lizzo who is the true champion of self love spoke about the ‘The History of Twerking’ in a Ted Talk presentation and how it taught the Hip Hop artist self love.

“I used to hate my ass, believe it or not. I have my father’s shape and my mother’s thighs, so it’s big, and long. I used to think that only asses like J.Lo’s or Beyoncé’s could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me.”

As silly as you think twerking might be, Lizzo said that she learned to appreciate her body through dance ie twerking.

“I twerk because I’m talented,” …“Because I’m sexual, but not to be sexualized. I twerk to own my power, to reclaim my Blackness, my culture. I twerk for fat, Black women because being fat and Black is a beautiful thing.”

Take a look at Lizzo kick the ballistics of ‘The History of Twerking’ in Ted Talk below.

