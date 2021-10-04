K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday, October 5th is Municipal Primary Day in Durham. Make sure you get out and vote. Let your voice be heard!

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. You will need to vote at your assigned polling location. If you need to find your location, click here.

Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards 7 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards 1. DreamDoll and Erica Banks Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. Latto Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Ari Fletcher Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. BIA Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. Rapsody Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Fat Joe Source:Getty 6 of 7 7. Remy Ma and Papoose Source:Fashion Bomb Daily 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Gallery: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Last night (October 1), the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and celebrated some of the biggest names in hip hop. Although the show doesn't officially air on the network until October 5, we can't help but swoon over the red carper LEWKS our faves were giving last night! From Latto to DreamDoll to Remy Ma and every baddie in between, here are some of our favorite looks of the night.

Find Your Durham Polling Location was originally published on foxync.com