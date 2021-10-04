PSA: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are Currently Down

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you are wondering why your Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp and feeds are not working or loading, it’s not just you, it’s them.

All Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms are all currently down for all users around the world. Many have reported the error messages that they are greeted with such as, “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more.

Update 12:18 p.m. ET: WhatsApp and Facebook statements added below…the company is aware of the problem and working to fix it.

The outages quickly started trending on Twitter as users flocked to the competing social network to check to see if other users were affected by the down time. Humorously, the hashtag “#DeleteFacebook” is also trending on Twitter as the company battles continued pushback against the effects its platforms have on younger users.

As the New York Times reports:

Facebook has already been dealing with plenty of scrutiny. The company has been under fire from a whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who amassed thousands of pages of internal research and has since distributed them to the news media, lawmakers and regulators. The documents revealed that Facebook knew of many harms that its services were causing.

While some Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outages only affect certain geographic regions, the services are down worldwide today. This includes the United States, the UK, Brazil, Kuwait, and more.

Facebook has not yet publicly commented on the ongoing outages affecting all of its services. We’ll be sure to update this story as we learn more. The issue appears to be related to some sort of DNS problem affecting Facebook servers.

