Moneybagg Yo ft. Jhene Aiko “One of Dem Nights,” Millyz ft. Dotta The Dealer “Duffle” & More

Moneybagg Yo might be all about the hustle and the paper, but even he hardest of us needs to unwind with a loving woman/man on our downtime.

Taking a break from rapping about the grind, Moneybagg Yo gets in lover boy mode and for his Jhene Aiko assisted visuals to “One Of Dem Nights” shows us his softer and more intimate side… while still flossing designer clothing and heavy jewelry.

Millyz meanwhile has no intention of letting up on his hustle raps and in his clip to “Duffle,” he and Dotta The Dealer link up up to style a gang of white-on-white Air Force 1’s in the hotel that’s filled with liquor, smoke, and thick half-naked women.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, Young Chop, and more.

MONEYBAGG YO FT. JHENE AIKO – “ONE OF DEM NIGHTS”

MILLYZ FT. DOTTA THE DEALER – “DUFFLE”

YOUNG CHOP – “GET HIT IN THEY SH*T”

SOULJA BOY – “I PITY THE FOOL”

CARTIER CHASE FT. THA ROOFA – “BEST DRESSED DEMONS”

FAMO BANGA – “POLITICKING”

DEEBABY – “BLACK DIAMOND ENTERPRISE”

