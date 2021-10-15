Take Advantage Of Waived College Application Fees

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina’s annual campaign to support college access is during the month of October and is named NC Countdown to College. Activities during the month support high school seniors in completing three important college enrollment steps: residency, FAFSA, and applications. College Application Week will be October 18-22, 2021, when many NC colleges and universities waive their application fees. MORE DETAILS HERE

During College Application Week 2019, hundreds of volunteers at 441different sites helped 21,209 students submit 54,950 admission applications and 63,914 electronic high school transcripts. 18,443applications were submitted from Tier 2 counties and 17,934applications were submitted from Tier 1 counties.

