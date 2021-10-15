Kyrie Irving’s Decision To Remain Unvaccinated Rekindles Debate On Vaccination Mandate

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone has an opinion on the new vaccine mandates, especially because it’s been one of the main things currently dividing us as a nation.

Kyrie Irving made headlines recently over his stance on vaccination, and it seems to have caused him both a huge chunk of his salary and the opportunity to professionally play the game he loves. We decided to talk about his situation on the show this morning as a way to see how it relates to the wider debate happening throughout the world.

Our girl Angie Ange came through with some insightful words of wisdom, ultimately explaining that errors in the tone of how COVID-19 updates have been delivered by the Biden Administration can be contributed to the current war between those vaccinated and the opposing anti-vaxxers.

Listen to our take on Kyrie Irving and the overall decision to stay unvaccinated down below on The Morning Hustle:

