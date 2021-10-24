Snoop Dogg is in mourning.

Days after celebrating his 50th birthday, the West Coast legend revealed that his mother, Beverly Tate, had passed away on Sunday after battling a long illness.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday (October 24). “For a mother. TWMA.”

The D-O-Double-G- has long credited his mother with getting him into the church as a pastor. When he made disparaging remarks towards Gayle King after the death of Kobe Bryant, it was Tate who urged her son to apologize to the reporter.

Snoop explained why it was necessary to apologize and why he was so upset during a stop on Red Table Talk.

“It was just a matter of me losing control. We still ain’t even swallowed Nip,” Snoop said. “Then Kobe and his daughter? I lost a grandson, a grandmother so it was a lot of loss in a little amount of time and I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way.”

Earlier this year, Snoop asked for prayer for his mom after she was hospitalized and he routinely visited her in the hospital along with his father Vernell and siblings.

“Happy Sunday,” he wrote on July 26. “Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

We offer our condolences to Snoop’s family on this difficult time.

Snoop Dogg’s Mom Beverly Tate Passes Away After Long Illness was originally published on theboxhouston.com