K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina native Tabitha Brown wears many hats: motivational speaker, best selling author, comedian, actress, and now restaurateur. The social media star and co-owner, will soon have foodies boarding a plane to Los Angeles to sit at the table of her new vegan restaurant, “Kale My Name”. Brown social media’s presence has grown leaps and bounds featuring hilarious videos of her scrumptious vegan recipes.

Not only are her videos entertaining and inspirational, Brown she uses her voice to help people cope and get through the COVID-19 lock-down.

You can hear Tabitha Brown’s powerful words at the Radio One Raleigh, “Healthy, Whole And Living Out My Dreams” conference, November 13th, 2021 from 11 AM-4 PM at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster locations.

Tabitha Brown: From Social Media Star To Opening A Vegan Restaurant was originally published on foxync.com

Also On K97.5: