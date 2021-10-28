K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Join us for a pop-up clinic hosted by Wake County to help first-time applicants* complete the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program application and learn more about the program.

Legal Aid of North Carolina will also be on-site to host one-hour info sessions at noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to share resources and answer questions about evictions. RSVP for an info session here.

Wake County Human Services

Swinburne Building

220 Swinburne Street, Raleigh NC

Who could benefit from attending?

Wake County residents in need of rent or utility assistance because of COVID-19. Qualifying households must have income that does not exceed 80% area median income with priority given to households with incomes below 50% area median income. Visit housewake.org to verify your income level and eligibility.

*Individuals who have already applied for House Wake! will not be able to reapply or check their application status at this event.

Download the event flyer!

Eviction Clinic and Housing Assistance Info Session was originally published on foxync.com