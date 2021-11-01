CLOSE
November 1 is traditionally World Vegan Day. It’s the perfect day to launch Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week, November 1 – 7, 2021.
During this week, participating restaurants, bakeries, bars, breweries, and food trucks in the Triangle area of North Carolina will be offering exceptional vegan food for their customers. More Details Here.
Our mission:
- To encourage Triangle-area restaurants to add inventive plant-based dishes to their menus
- To show vegans, vegetarians, and veg-curious diners that we have really talented chefs in town who know how to create delicious and inventive vegan food
- To allow all diners to discover the great variety of flavor and ingredients in Triangle vegan dining options
Raleigh
- Fiction Kitchen
- Sassool
- Stairway to Veggin
Durham
- GRUB Durham
- Copa
- The Restaurant at The Durham
- Pure Soul
- Parizade
- Boricua Soul
- Guglhupf
- Zweli’s
- Rockwood Dairy Bar
- Dos Perros
- Stairway to Veggin
Chapel Hill and Carrboro
- Market and Moss
- Mosaic Café and Bistro
- Grata Cafe
- Carrburritos
- Coronato Pizza
- Stairway to Veggin
Apex
- Stairway to Veggin
It’s Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week! was originally published on foxync.com