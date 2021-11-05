National
HomeNational

Woman’s Mac & Cheese With Raisins Dish Gets Posted To TikTok And Then Swiftly Dragged Back To The Hell From Whence It Came

Before I post the video, I'd like to include a trigger warning: This video may cause trauma, vomiting, loss of appetite and the insatiable urge to slap the closest white person across the face for the culture.

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
mac and cheese with raisins

Source: TikTok / texykitchen1

In today’s episode of Why TF Do White People Keep Putting Raisins Where Raisins Don’t Go? a video has recently been posted to TikTok that shows a vicious, violent and graphic homicide…of the tastebuds.

The video shows a color-redacted person making macaroni and cheese.

Note: the spelling out of “macaroni” was no accident. This was not “mac & cheese.” Macaroni and cheese were both blended together to create this caucasified atrocity that I can only imagine tasted like cheesy mothballs and 400 years of oppression, but it was not the dish that is held sacred in Black households across America. This person may have made Karen-misu and called in mac & cheese, but she did not make mac & cheese.

In fact, before I post the video, I’d like to include a trigger warning: This video may cause trauma, vomiting, loss of appetite and the insatiable urge to slap the closest white person across the face for the culture.

“My husband said he never had a better mac & cheese than when he was in Georgia, so I had to prove to him that nobody can compete with me,” a woman can be heard saying with Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” playing in the background.

Now, to be completely fair, we don’t know that the woman in the video is, in fact, white. The voice in the video certainly sounds melanin-deficient, but the hand seen preparing this white nonsense appears to possibly be of color.

Regardless of the tint of color the hand appears to show, there is no doubt that this non-mac & cheese dish is a product of white supremacy, so for the purposes of this report—nah, she white AF. 

The definitely white woman who may or may not be recently divorced by her husband who then moved to Georgia can be seen plopping a block of cheese into a baking dish then adding milk, a literal pinch of some kind of spice, shredded cheese and—you guessed it—raisins before adding another layer of shredded cheese and then shoving the cau-coction into the oven with all the confidence of Donald Trump getting his orangey-white nationalist groove on. 

See, this is why white people don’t get invited to the proverbial or literal cookout. Because if you don’t extend their invitations under the condition that they bring only cups, plates, plasticware and tinfoil, you always run the risk of having to create a Covid quarantine area on the table spread just for their dishes.

What the hell did this woman think she was doing? Coolio’s hairline didn’t die for this.

Anyway, the fine folks on Twitter knew what to do in response to this woman’s tragic misunderstanding of the assignment.

OK, so one Twitter user pointed out that the woman in the video is Black and that she has a series of cooking videos like this culinary snuff film, but the videos are believed to be satire.

Still, the Thanksgiving season is upon us, people, and we all know who might see this video and get ill-advised ideas.

Seriously, this had better be satire.

SEE ALSO:

Airheads On Airplanes: Viral Video Shows ‘Karen’ With Microphone Spreading COVID-19 Lies During Flight

GOP Candidate For Governor Of Virginia Runs Ad Featuring A Karen Who Tried To Get Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ Removed From Her Son’s School

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

35 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 9:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 28, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog. https://twitter.com/FredTJoseph/status/1441919836112650242 Another video that was recently making the rounds on social media and showed a white woman walking her dog threatening an apparent neighbor and fellow dog-walker who was Black. It was unclear what the confrontation in what appeared to be an apartment complex stemmed from, but the white woman was the clear aggressor. The white woman was cursing up a storm, dropping F bombs left and right, as the Black woman apparently just stood there and recorded Karen's angry outburst. When the white woman yells for the Black woman to "get the f**k out of here," the Black woman calmly responds, "I live here." The white woman retreats, but then comes back at the Black woman saying inexplicably, "b*tches like you are the reason cellphones are a thing these days." The video's caption says, "I was minding my black business walking my dog when..." The post was accompanied by the now-obligatory #karensgonewild hashtag. "Let's find her," the caption encouraged the woman's followers. Watch the unfortunate encounter below. https://twitter.com/TomthunkitsMind/status/1438307714065702912?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Woman’s Mac & Cheese With Raisins Dish Gets Posted To TikTok And Then Swiftly Dragged Back To The Hell From Whence It Came  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Close