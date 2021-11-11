Today communities across our area will honor men and women who served our nation. Durham County is honoring its veterans with a a virtual ceremony. However, several ceremony’s will happen in person. There are several events beginning at 11am.
Veterans Day:Free Meals, discounts for military members
*In Fayetteville a presentation is planned at Freedom Memorial Park.
* Chapel Hill is hosting an event at the Seymour Center.
*The town of Rolesville is hosting its Veterans Day event at Town Hall.
*The town of Cary will have its Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park.
*In Louisburg, the town is holding a parade, concert and more outside the Franklin County Courthouse.
Veterans free meals was originally published on abc11.com
Veterans Day Events In Central North Carolina was originally published on foxync.com