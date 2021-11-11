Children’s Coat Drive and Giveaway

Coats Cause We Care works with individuals as well as private and public sector organizations that care about their community to provide new or gently used/clean coats for children in the Raleigh area. Our goal is to provide 500 coats to children in need!

How do I get involved?

Volunteer as a Coat Captain

Gather new or gently used clean coats on hangers from your friends, neighbors, your place of work, or your closet. Please take these coats to designated drop-off locations by Thursday, Nov. 18.

Drop off Locations

Event Volunteer

We will need volunteers to organize the coats on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center at Southgate Park from 2 to 5 p.m. We will also need volunteers to help registration and find appropriate sizes for the children on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The coat giveaway event is on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sgt. Courtney T. Johnson Community Center. For more information, please contact Grady Bussey at Grady.Bussey@raleighnc.gov.