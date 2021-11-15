The Black Holiday TV And Movie Guide

The holiday season is the perfect time to binge-watch your favorite shows with your family. Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving with the kids or celebrating Christmas with a close loved one, there’s something everyone can enjoy on the tube on this list; from comedy and feel-good family flicks to TV dramas and romance, we’ve got you covered. After you’re done stuffing your face with turkey or opening up presents, hit the couch and curl up to some of these TV shows and movies.
Run The World
A group of Harlem girlfriends attempt to balance their ambitions as working professionals with the dramatic events of their personal lives. Stream the series on Starz.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
It’s a Christmas musical that will have you singing along at every scene. Set in the vibrant town of Cobbleton, the story follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and his magically whimsical inventions. However, when his trusted apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to Jeronicus’ granddaughter to bring the magic back to the town of Cobblestone. The beloved holiday film stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Madalen Mills. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. Watch it here.
Holiday Rush
A popular radio DJ (Romany Malco) loses his job right before the holiday, and he’s got four spoiled kids who are eager to get every last item on their Christmas list. The family must pull together as their life of luxury turns a bit lean before the Yuletide season, but having less might lead to more than they could ever imagine. Watch it on Netflix.
Passing
Actress Tessa Thompson plays a fair-skinned Black woman from the 1920s who straddles living between her life in Harlem and inconspicuously blending in with the White community. Passing explores ideas of race and self-identity.
Southside Season 2
This hilarious comedy follows two friends who are desperate to take over the world. Still, until then, they’re stuck in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood working at the local Rent-T-Own company, eagerly awaiting their next big break. Season 2 is currently underway, and you can watch it on HBO Max.
Insecure
It’s the final season of Insecure. Issa Rae’s prime-time Emmy nominated series takes a close look at the lives of two modern black women navigating awkward situations and life’s ups and downs as they strive to prosper in both their professional and personal lives in LA. Best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) face the challenges of being black women who defy all stereotypes.
The First Wives Club
Good news! First Wives Club will be back for a third season on BET+ but before it returns, make sure you stream what you missed in the last two seasons. The popular dramedy, which is inspired by the 1996 movie, is about three women named Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), Bree (Michelle Buteau), and Hazel (Jill Scott). They build a strong bond after their marriages fall apart.
The Harder They Fall
This Black Western features a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz. The movie follows an outlaw who discovers his enemy is being released from prison. He reunites his gang to seek revenge.
Motown Magic
This Netflix animated series is excellent for the kids! Motown Magic follows an imaginative 8-year-old named Ben who uses his magic paintbrush to bring street art to life in Motown. The show features classic hits from popular Motown songs that are performed throughout the series. The cast includes Avia Fields as Ben, Marissa Buccianti as Ella, Betsy Kenney as Angie, and Monie Mon as Mickey.
Really Love
See Also:
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Black Intellectual Man
The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays
The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays
1.
Source:false 1 of 43
2.
Source:false 2 of 43
3.
Source:false 3 of 43
4.
Source:false 4 of 43
5.
Source:false 5 of 43
6.
Source:false 6 of 43
7.
Source:false 7 of 43
8.
Source:false 8 of 43
9.
Source:false 9 of 43
10.Source:false 10 of 43
11.
Source:false 11 of 43
12.Source:false 12 of 43
13.
Source:false 13 of 43
14.Source:false 14 of 43
15.Source:false 15 of 43
16.
Source:false 16 of 43
17.
Source:false 17 of 43
#ChristmasClapBack #Christmaswithblackfamilies— antoinette✨ (@blacksmelanin) December 26, 2017
Nosey Aunt: I hear you’ve been illegally drinking?
You: I see you’ve illegally crossed the border? pic.twitter.com/CdFILAnTu4
18.Source:false 18 of 43
19.
Source:false 19 of 43
#ChristmasClapBack— ColbyLance (@cowilcox95) December 25, 2017
Aunt: When you gonna find a wife and settle down.
Me: when you gonna tell Joseph those aren’t his kids Margaret. pic.twitter.com/2uKwQqeIKu
20.Source:false 20 of 43
21.
Source:false 21 of 43
brother: how can you afford all these damn gifts— reality🥀 (@FantasyQuotez) December 25, 2017
Me: because I’m not on child support #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/RckhaNE6SU
22.Source:false 22 of 43
23.
Source:false 23 of 43
Uncle: I see you couldn't afford a real tree— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐲 ✯ (@dayne_876) December 25, 2017
Me: I see you couldn't afford to pay your child support#Christmasclapback pic.twitter.com/dzFnF6ujkd
24.Source:false 24 of 43
25.
Source:false 25 of 43
Granny: “Im glad you are leaving finally.”— simha (.◜◡◝) (@munshairudo) December 26, 2017
Aunt: “And im glad i dont have to look at your face till the next christmas.”
#ChristmasClapBack
I CHOKED AT THIS ONE pic.twitter.com/tYuoHITwYv
26.Source:false 26 of 43
27.Source:false 27 of 43
28.Source:false 28 of 43
29.
Source:false 29 of 43
WHELP... "I think I need to go get ANOTHER plate"... LEGGO#ChristmasClapBack #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies #ChristmasClapBacks #merrychristmaseveryone #holidayseason #holidayseason2017 #happyholidays2017 #happyholidayseveryone #christmasseason #christmasseason2017 #holidaycheer pic.twitter.com/6dMN3Ad57V— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) December 26, 2017
30.
Source:false 30 of 43
Boy Oh Boy... "Aye, What time the game come on ??."... LEGGO#ChristmasClapBack #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies #ChristmasClapBacks #merrychristmaseveryone #holidayseason #holidayseason2017 #happyholidays2017 #happyholidayseveryone #christmasseason #christmasseason2017 #christmas pic.twitter.com/LuheFHnZ81— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) December 26, 2017
31.
Source:false 31 of 43
WHELP... "Guess I'll fix my plate now."... LEGGO#ChristmasClapBack #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies #ChristmasClapBacks #merrychristmaseveryone #holidayseason #holidayseason2017 #happyholidays2017 #happyholidayseveryone #christmasseason #christmasseason2017 #christmasseasonishere # pic.twitter.com/HOvl0wEQ2A— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) December 26, 2017
32.Source:false 32 of 43
33.
Source:false 33 of 43
Grandma: Where’s ya friends?— The FBI (@OhDontMindUs) December 26, 2017
Me: Where’s ya teeth?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/fT5kPbBorW
34.Source:false 34 of 43
35.Source:false 35 of 43
36.
Source:false 36 of 43
37.
Source:false 37 of 43
38.
Source:false 38 of 43
39.
Source:false 39 of 43
40.Source:false 40 of 43
41.
Source:false 41 of 43
42.Source:false 42 of 43
43.
Source:false 43 of 43
The Black Holiday TV And Movie Guide was originally published on newsone.com