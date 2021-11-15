Register for Raleigh’s Toys for Tots

CLOSE
Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots to families in need this holiday season!
Registration Dates
- Monday, Nov. 15: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh)
- Tuesday, Nov. 16: 4:30–6 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh)
Registration Requirements
- Register children from newborn to 13 years old to receive a toy for Christmas.
- You must register in person. Masks and wellness checks are required.
- You may register at only one location for Toys for Tots.
- You must receive some form of government assistance in order to receive toys (Medicaid cards will work).
- Please bring proof that the child is yours or under your guardianship (e.g., birth certificate, proof of guardianship, photo ID)
- No late applications will be accepted.
Pick Up Date
- Saturday, Dec. 18: 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Hill Street Park and Peach Road ParkCultural Center
Pick Up Requirements
- You must be registered to pick up presents.
- Please bring a photo ID when picking up toys.
- Masks and wellness checks are required.
