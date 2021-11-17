Kenya Moore Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A $2,985 Fendi Jumpsuit

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore is giving us life in the fashion department. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stepped out in a black and white $2,985 Fendi jumpsuit, and you already know she was well put together.

Jumpsuits will never go out of style. Especially this black and white printed Fendi one Kenya is sporting. This designer get-up features long sleeves, a collar, cropped pants, a tie around the waist, and Fendi embroidered in red on the chest area. We absolutely love how Kenya brought out the red in her look by pairing a red Birkin bag and red strappy ankle heels with her get-up. She accessorized this outfit with silver hoop earrings, a perfectly beat face, and a pulled back ponytail.

She posted the look to her Instagram with the caption, “The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. Step into your future .” And she is definitely stepping fiercely into her future with this entire look. Of course her followers gave her plenty of praises for this ensemble. One follower dubbed her as the “Fendi Queen,” while another follower pleaded with Kenya to “Keep the looks coming .”

Kenya has been on a slaying mission lately, and we are excitedly anticipating her next look. Keep ’em coming Kenya!

