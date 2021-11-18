Florida Black Man Says Miami PD Arrested Him For Stealing His Own Car

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A black man in Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Miami police after he claims five officers arrested him for stealing his own car.

On June 1, 2018, Samuel Scott Jr. called the police after his 2006 black Jeep was stolen while parked in front of a family member’s house in Buena Vista.

Police arrived on the scene to find Scott waiting on their arrival, but instead of taking his statement about the stolen vehicle, police handcuffed Scott, believing he was the perpetrator.

According to the police report, officers said Scott fit the description of the person they believed had stolen his car–black male, bald, about 6’2′ and heavyset, with a white tank top’.

Check out the video here from the body cam footage of one of the officers on seen:

Video footage from the officer’s body cam show Scott pleading with officers that he was the one who called the police, but they didn’t believe him. An officer can be heard telling Scott, “The description of the guy who took off in your car is just like yours.”

He was arrested then charged with leaving the scene of an accident, false reporting of a crime, failure to carry a concealed-weapon license, and possession of marijuana. All charges were eventually dropped, but the damage was done.

Scott was searched unlawfully, wrongfully imprisoned, and racially profiled during that incident and believes he deserves $500,000 in damages.

Scott’s lawyer, Faudlin Pierre told the Miami New Times his client, “Reported it to the cops because he believed that the cops were actually going to assist him and then it turns out that they racially profiled him.”

During the incident officers also allegedly pulled out a taser while talking to Scott. He continued to try to convince the officers of his innocence telling them he had never been arrested before in his life, but none of the officers believed him.

“Yes, we want justice, but in the form of him being compensated,” Pierre said in an interview with Miami New Times. “That’s the only way our legal system provides any remedies.”

There was never an arrest made for Scott’s stolen Jeep.

Florida Black Man Says Miami PD Arrested Him For Stealing His Own Car was originally published on newsone.com