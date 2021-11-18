Local
Wake County Virtual Adoption Fair

Family

Thinking about adoption? Want to learn more about the joys and benefits of adopting older youth?

Join us virtually and get answers to all your questions! At this event you’ll learn about:

  • Adoption from foster care
  • The adoption process
  • Wake County’s waiting children
  • Perspectives of adoptive families
  • Our adoption agency partners

Register here!

Have questions?

Call 919-212-7878 or email adoptwakeyouth@wakegov.com

*A meeting link will be emailed to all registered participants prior to the event.

 

