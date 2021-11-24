K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Join Karen of Foxy 107.1/104.3 & Melissa Wade as they are joined by Rodney Jenkins; Health Director of Durham County Department of Public Health, Ibukun Kalu, M.D.; Pediatrician, Assistant Professor Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases of Duke Health, and Julius Monk; Chief Operating Officer Durham Public Schools. They will be discussing the Covid-19 Vaccine and its availability for children now 5-11 and what this means?

Duke Health Townhall : COVID-19 Vaccine And Children was originally published on foxync.com

