Don’t Miss The Durham Holiday Parade

Parade Participants

The online Parade Application will be available online on October 8, 2021 and all applications will be due by December 1.

Once the deadline has passed, applications will be reviewed and applicants will be notified of their status and asked to pay if they are accepted.

General Unit Entry (Walking, Car, Motorcycle, Horse, etc.): This is for units promoting a non-profit, organization, business or social group. City Resident $75 | Non-City Resident $90

Marching Band: Any organized marching group that plays instruments for entertainment purposes. Free

Float Rental: Apply for a float rental online through the Parade Application, available online on October 8, 2021. A limited quantity is available. City Resident $750 | Non-City Resident $775



Rain Procedure: Please be prepared in the case of rain, snow, or other inclement weather. In the case of a weather event, the festival coordinator will consider and determine suspension or cancellation of any part or the entire event. You should not leave the parade area before the festival coordinator announces suspension or cancellation of the event. If you choose to leave before an official suspension or cancellation is made by the festival coordinator, no refund of event fees will be returned to the organization.

Refunds: No deposit and rental fees will be refunded for cancellations less than 30 calendar days prior to the proposed date of the event. Exceptions include when the cancellation is a result of an act of nature or the event is cancelled by DPR due to unforeseen circumstances. Please allow two to four weeks for processing. All refunds will be mailed to the individual, business, or organization’s address on the application.

Parade Volunteer Information

Interested in volunteering? Volunteers will receive a gift and snacks! Visit iVolunteer to sign up.

For information about the parade, email Rukea Womack.

Holiday Parade Parking