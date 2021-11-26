Source Magazine Founder Dave Mays New Podcast Venture

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Even if you don’t know Dave Mays you definitely know his products! Mays has solidified his name into the culture long ago with his creation of arguably one of the most respected magazines of all time in the hip hop culture, Source Magazine but his new venture into the digital space that is making even more noise. “It’s about bridging the gap across the generations, that’s really the opportunity that I see,” said Mays.

Breakbeat Media is a network built by Hip-Hop community specifically Dave Mays, creator of The Source Magazine, and Kendrick Ashton, Co-founder and Co-CEO The St. James. The media group has provided a platform for many podcasts that are gaining traction in the digital space like Culturati: Conversations with Kierna Mayo, The Wrap It Up Show with Funny Marco, and the newly viral Don’t Call me White Girl show. You remember her from the viral “why you being weird to me” TikTok.

Now her new show, Don’t Call Me White Girl is solidifying her as a true comedian. Check out these recently viral clips from the show below:

Mays says he has been scouting talent and is currently looking for new shows. If you are a creative with a podcast that’s looking for a new home contact breakbeatmedia.com and submit an inquiry. You can find the audio version of all these podcasts by searching Breakbeat Media everywhere podcasts are offered. For video, be sure to subscribe to BreakBeat’s Youtube page.

