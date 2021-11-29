National
LeBron James Gets White Couple Booted From Game Allegedly Over Disgusting Remark About His Son

The Pacers fan of the unhinged Karen variety reportedly said to James "I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck."

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

I’m not sure what it is about entitled white people that compels them to buy courtside NBA seats only to get ejected from the game because they can’t behave themselves with certain players on the floor. But one player has proved, once again, that he doesn’t believe players putting up with flagrant caucasity is simply part of the game.

On Wednesday, the L.A. Lakers faced off against the Indiana Pacers and LeBron James was on the floor to remind us all who the king is and to remind a couple of Pacers fans that buying expensive seats doesn’t mean they can’t be re-seated in the parking lot if they let their love for their team supersede common decency. According to AceShowbiz, at some point during the game—which ended in a 124-116 overtime victory for the Lakers—James requested that referees kick out a couple who had apparently been behaving unruly for much of the game with loud banter and obscene gestures. Now, we all know sports fans can be rambunctious to the point where they start crossing lines, but there are certain things you just don’t do—like wish death on a player’s children.

The Pacers fan of the unhinged Karen variety reportedly said to James “I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck.”

It’s sad that this even needs to be said, but parents don’t play about their children and this woman is lucky getting booted from the game was all that happened after allegedly telling a six-foot-nine 250-pound athlete that his son should die in a crash. If Karen and her Ken-tlemen companion had little Becky and Brad babies of their own, I’m sure there would be no circumstances where they wouldn’t go all the way off if someone wished death on them.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters, according to CNN. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

It should be noted that James didn’t confirm the remark about his son or specify what was said at all, but whatever it was, it was enough to get the two fans thrown out.

It’s also worth mentioning that this is the second time James had to have a white couple booted for losing their caucasified minds while sitting courtside at one of his games.

Early this year, the Lakers were in Atlanta playing the Hawks when a total of four fans were ejected from the game including a couple who got into a heated exchange with James that escalated to a point where they just had to go.

Of course, the woman, dubbed “Courtside Karen” took to social media to get all whiny about getting kicked out, but these altercations serve as a reminder that white entitlement is a hell of a drug and some people just truly believe that they own every space they’ve paid to occupy.

