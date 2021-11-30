Jini Thorton: How To Make The Most Of Your Gifts And Donations During Tax Time

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our money expert Jini Thornton joined us on The Morning Hustle, and even though around this time of the year we’re bombarded with commercials for Black Friday and the upcoming holidays, she wanted to lend a few pointers regarding a day that should get more recognition, which is “Giving Tuesday”, which follows Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

She offers up advice for those that itemize during their taxes, and how we can write off certain gifts on your taxes, which is something that she suggests you should take advantage of if you qualify.

She also touches on “non money gifts” and why this is the perfect time to walk around your house and see what you don’t need, but can be beneficial to someone else. From cars to furniture, certain items can fall under this category, but she emphasizes DO NOT LIE about the value of these items, or Uncle Sam may be knocking at your door!

Take a listen to the latest from our financial expert to gain valuable advice around itemizing donations and gifts during the holiday season!

