Black Man Wins $456K In Real-Life Multimillion-Dollar Recreation Of ‘Squid Game’

It would be an understatement to say the extremely viral Korean language Netflix series Squid Game has taken over America, creating a worldwide debate that made us all question what we would do if put in a similar scenario of survival.

One YouTuber managed to get the resources, funding and willing participants to embark on a real-life recreation of the epic cash competition that costed millions of dollars to make. Thankfully though for everyone involved, this version of Squid Game proved to be non-fatal — oh, and the winner was Black!

MrBeast of YouTube fame arranged the whole thing by dropping an astounding $3.5 million on production. Although the 456 competitors didn’t compete for ₩45.6 billion ($38.4 million) like the fictional characters on the show, the winner did receive an impressive $456,000 to make it out on top. According to MrBeast himself via Twitter, it took roughly $2 million to build and produce plus about $1.5 million for prizes. Each of the 456 contestants received $2,000 just for being included, and the runner-up got a cool $10,000. It appears the multiplayer online battle arena game Brawl Stars helped fund majority if not all of the cash.

Contestants played everything from the classic Red Light, Green Light game to the delectable Dalgona Challenge. To make things a bit more realistic without actually killing anyone, the Tug Of War and Glass Bridge challenges were both paired with a foam pit underneath and everyone wore non-fatal explosive packs on their chest that bursted open with fake blood when contestants were eliminated.

As far as the winner, Tryzon, he’s been celebrating on social media as he rightfully should. Congrats fam!

Watch the full version of the real-life Squid Game below, which currently has over 125 million views since being posted last week and should be a pretty nice pay day for MrBeast as well:

