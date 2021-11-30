Radio One Exclusives
Rihanna Honored As 'National Hero' Of Her Native Country, Barbados

Dreamville Festival 2022

BARBADOS-POLITICS-INDEPENDENCE DAY

Source: RANDY BROOKS / Getty

Rihanna has been admired for her fashion, business mindset and vocals but now she will be officially be known as a hero! Monday, November 29th, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was honored as the National Hero of her native country, Barbados.

In 2018, Rihanna was appointed as an ambassador of Barbados and before that in 2008, she was named the country’s cultural ambassadors doing promotional work for its tourism ministry. Barbados is the home to 287,025 people as of 2019 and they are extremely proud of the work Rihanna has done all over the world.

BARBADOS-POLITICS-INDEPENDENCE DAY

Source: RANDY BROOKS / Getty

On Monday during the country’s presidential inauguration, Rihanna received this new added honor. “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty”, the Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley  announced to the crowd, “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go”

 

Source: CNN

was originally published on kysdc.com

