Pfizer Booster Dose May Protect Against Omicron Variant

Early findings suggest that the booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may protect against the surging Omicron variant according to a new report. As cases of COVID-19 and its variants continue to crop up around the world, the third dose of this particular vaccine shows promise of mitigating worsening conditions.

Via a joint statement from Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies conducted preliminary lab studies that reveal their version of the vaccine at two doses offers less protection than a third booster dose could offer, but there is some optimism ahead.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“Our preliminary, first dataset indicate that a third dose could still offer a sufficient level of protection from disease of any severity caused by the Omicron variant,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. “Broad vaccination and booster campaigns around the world could help us to better protect people everywhere and to get through the winter season. We continue to work on an adapted vaccine which, we believe, will help to induce a high level of protection against Omicron-induced COVID-19 disease as well as a prolonged protection compared to the current vaccine.”

As promising as the findings are, the unknown nature of future variants and the race against spread continues, especially as some portions of the world enter colder months where gathering indoors happens more and the easing of restrictions occurring in those areas. It is strongly urged by health officials around the globe to remain dilligent and adhere to the local public health guidelines to remain safe.

