K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is flicking it up in her birthday suit… literally! Today, the rapper celebrates her 39th birthday and she’s doing it all in nothing but a pink wig and a smile.

The now 39-year-old took to Instagram today to share her photos from her birthday photoshoot where she served face and body and posed wearing nothing but a body chain and pink heels to match her curled pink hair. She added a birthday cake and oversized stuffed teddy bear as props for her social media photoshoot as she was all smiles and flicked it up for the ‘Gram.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy , Nicki captioned the photo set. Check out the photos below.

Many of Nicki’s 164 million IG followers were clearly feeling this look as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval, leaving a plethora of emojis and happy birthday messages for the rapper. Among those who left well wishes in the comments was Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard, whom Nicki faced head-on when she took over hosting duties for Andy Cohen during part three of the series Season 6 reunion special. Although many fans felt that the rapper was extra hard on Candiace during the special, it looks like it’s nothing but love between these ladies.

Prior to kicking off her guest-hosting duties, Nicki let the RHOP cast in on the disclaimer that even though her questions would be hard, she has nothing but love and respect for them. “Now, before we start, y’all, I want to tell you, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you, okay? I love the show,” she told the ladies. “So, even though I have a job to do, asking you questions, you should just have fun with it. Because these are questions courtesy of me and the Barbz.”

Don’t miss…

Nicki Minaj Looks Pretty In Pink In Latest IG Pic

5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

Nicki Minaj Bares All In Instagram Birthday Photoshoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On K97.5: