K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Since dropping his latest album, They Got Amnesia, French Montana’s been going hard to remind everyone that he’s got some work to be reckoned with and has been dropping off new visuals to prove he’s still that dude.

Linking up with Doja Cat and Saweetie for the visuals to “Handstand,” French Montana and company take to the chaotic streets where a revolution is taking place and the crowd takes a break from rioting to turn up with the three artists for a few minutes. We lowkey feel we’re not too far away from something like this taking place.

Elsewhere Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J break bread at a fancy dinner before taking to the streets to live out a Tales From The Hood-ish scenario where three gang members get their comeuppance for their clip to “Pop That Trunk.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Doja Cat, Yung Bleu and Kehlani, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & DOJA CAT FT. SAWEETIE – “HANDSTAND”

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J – “POP THAT TRUNK”

YUNG BLEU & KEHLANI – “BEAUTIFUL LIES”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “POLAROID PICTURE”

LARRY JUNE & CARDO – “GAS STATION RUN”

DOJA CAT – “WOMAN”

BABY MONEY FT. LOUIE RAY & RMC MIKE – “DEFLINT”

French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie “Handstand,” Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J “Pop That Trunk” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: