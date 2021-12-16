News
New Lawsuit Claims Howard University Governing Board Is Illegally Excluding Alumni, Faculty & Students

Howard University is one of the most popular HBCUs, yet sadly the institution has been met with a handful of negative press as of late.

After overcoming the criticism of fine arts dean & famed actress Phylicia Rashad over her support of Bill Cosby’s early release from prison, in addition to the now-infamous protests by students over grotesque living conditions at the dorms, Howard U is once again in hot water by its own alumni who’ve filed a lawsuit claiming the university’s board of trustees is illegally excluding graduates, current students and even faculty.

 

This past summer, Howard chose to remove all affiliate trustee roles for faculty, students and alumni. Following the initial announcement back in June (seen above), many reached out to the university with pleas to reverse its decision being that it eliminates the notion of campus decisions being collaborative in effort. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 10 alumni that felt the university violated its bylaws in doing so.

More on the issue at hand below, via The Hill:

“Specifically, the suit claimed that Howard’s board of trustees was in violation of its bylaws when it did not fill vacant spots on the board in April 2020. The board moved to nix the seats entirely in June and to amend its bylaws to do so in November, the Post added.

The suit said that Howard alumni have been ‘injured via their disenfranchisement at the highest level of the university’s governance,’ the newspaper noted.

The issue was one of the reasons for a 34-day student protest that ended almost a month ago.”

According to Donald Temple, attorney for the alumni, the school was in direct violation after it “used that hiatus to illegally vote faculty, students, and alumni permanently off the Board in its November 5, 2021 amendment of its by-laws.”

Howard University spokesperson Frank Tramble told The Washington Post that eliminating the positions was simply a way for the school to “modernize” its operations, and that an advisory council would launch in 2022 that would lead to the expansion of possible trustees.

Let us know your thoughts: does the Howard alumni have a case in their lawsuit, or does the university have the right to appoint and eliminate positions as it sees fit?

For about a week, students at Howard University have been protesting horrible living conditions inside of some dorms on campus. Using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag, #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the university’s Blackburn Center to bring attention to this housing crisis and demand change within the dorms. Students participating in the sit-in say there has been a lack of action and accountability from the school’s administration and that willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes. They would also disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met. MORE: Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement Students have been posting to Twitter and Instagram about their experiences and some of the images are disgusting and shocking. Chandler Robinson, a freshman at Howard, went live on her Instagram account from the protest to reveal some of her friends were coughing up blood and having issues with breathing from mold exposure. They would eventually be hospitalized, she said. https://twitter.com/cocoapimpcess/status/1450567423170654223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450567423170654223%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4236327%2Fhoward-protester-claims-students-are-sick-from-mold-exposure-in-dorms%2F One student posted photos of mold growing behind art hanging on walls. The mold looked like it had been growing for years. Others posted pictures of mold growing inside air conditioning vents and even molding inside of a student’s hat. A 17-year-old sophomore documented what she said was mold in her dorm via a video that she posted to social media claiming to show flooding and resulting mold in what is supposed to be a kitchen area of the dorm room. https://twitter.com/pyarkarda/status/1441100192925687816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441100192925687816%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4232225%2Fhoward-university-blackburn-takeover-protest%2F Thandiwe Abdullah had to relocate her dorm because of water damage and mold growing in the closet of her dormitory. “Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything,” Abdullah said. “They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there’s mold growing on the wall in our closet.” Stories from all over campus paint a picture of negligence as young students living on campus struggle with balancing academic life with living under conditions not even suitable for their worst enemy. The concerns raise many questions about who’s making decisions at Howard University. As reported by NewsOne in June, the university made the decision to eliminate voting power from faculty, student and alumni representation in decisions made by the board of trustees. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by students below. If you want to check out more, search the Twitter and Instagram hashtags, #blackburntakeover

New Lawsuit Claims Howard University Governing Board Is Illegally Excluding Alumni, Faculty & Students  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

