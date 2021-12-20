Lizzo’s Glowing Fresh Face Has Fans Wondering What Her Skincare Routine Is

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo’s face card never declines, ever. The Rumors singer showed off a fresh face on her Instagram stories, and it has her followers asking her to drop that skincare routine.

The Shade Room posted a clip of Lizzo’s clear, flawless skin to their account and the fans flocked to the comment section to gush over her beauty.

User uzoamaka_a wrote, “The skincare routine is not letting y’all get under her skin. I absolutely love it for her! ”

User __bycham followed up with, “Being UNBOTHERED is her skin care routine ”

User contactlogicpro said, “Lizzo always come through with the natural glow ”

Needless to say, Lizzo may have to do a skincare tutorial for the masses. I’m inclined to believe that the secret to her healthy glow is lots of water, self-love, and a healthy does of minding her business. I’m sure she uses a strong face cleanser and moisturizer too.

With all of the celebrities dropping skincare lines, Lizzo could definitely thrive in this lane. She has the formula to build a beauty empire between her glowing skin, infectious confidence, and bubbly personality. Just a thought, sis.

What do you think? Would you want Lizzo’s skincare routine?

